Salisbury Regional Airport Fire Department Chief & Firefighters Sworn-in

A swearing-in ceremony was held this morning for the newly appointed Chief and firefighters of the Salisbury Regional Airport Fire Department. Chief Preston “Bill” Bounds and Airport Operations Technician and Firefighters Bill Bant, Michael “Greg” Miles and Lucas Donaway were sworn in by County Executive Julie Giordano Tuesday morning. This brings a dedicated team of skilled and highly trained professionals committed to ensuring the safety of airport operations an the community. The Salisbury Regional Airport will benefit from this strengthened emergency response capability as the airport continues its development and expansion.

Additional information from the County Executive:

The appointment of a new Chief and fire personnel demonstrates Wicomico County’s investment in building a strong emergency response team to support the growth of regional aviation services and uphold stringent safety standards.

County Executive Giordano expressed her enthusiasm for the event: “The Salisbury Regional Airport Fire Department plays a vital role in maintaining safety and security at our airport, and today’s swearing-in is a proud moment for Wicomico County. We are grateful to these individuals who have stepped up to serve our community, and we are confident they will uphold the highest standards of service.”

The newly appointed firefighters bring a range of skills and experience to the team, and the new leadership under the Chief will be essential in advancing the department’s operational excellence.