Salisbury Road Work on Circle & Camden Avenues Monday

As part of the Department of Infrastructure and Development’s ongoing effort to keep the public informed of improvements within the City of Salisbury, please be advised that on Monday, Feb. 12, a portion of Circle Avenue beside Unity Square will be closed to through traffic.

Camden Avenue will be closed, from Division Street to the entrance to the Plaza Gateway Building, to pour new sidewalks. The closure will begin in the early morning hours and will last all day.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated.