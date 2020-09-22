Salisbury Sanitation Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

A City of Salisbury employee who works in the sanitation collection division has tested positive for coronavirus.



City officials say as a precaution one other employee has also been quarantined due to the possibility of exposure. Also, all sanitation employees will be tested.

Salisbury Director of Field Operations Tom Stevenson says operations have already been affected due to the loss of help from the inmate labor pool, but the COVID concern should not cause any additional interruption of service.

Essential workers in Salisbury get a temperature check at the start of each shift and are required to wear appropriate PPE at times when it’s not possible to socially distance.

“This City team has been so diligent in following our policies and best practices to keep one another safe. We are fighting an invisible enemy, so at times COVID-19 will impact our employees. I hope this serves as a reminder to all citizens that we need to double down on our efforts to make sure we do not see flare-ups this fall and winter,” Salisbury City Administrator Julia Glanz said.