Salisbury Seeks Members for Justice Reform Task Force

The City of Salisbury is looking for members of its Criminal Justice Reform Task Force.

The panel was first announced in early May. Members would examine current and previous issues in the city’s criminal justice system and give feedback to Salisbury elected officials and the police department.

The goal is to work toward transparency, open dialogue and to develop earned trust in the Salisbury Police Department.

“It is critical that we engage with citizens and let them know that we hear them,” Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan. “And, just as importantly, we have to let folks know that we’re taking their concerns and frustrations to heart, and we’re addressing them.”

The Salisbury Criminal Justice Reform Task Force would number would consist of no more than 15 members and applications are due by June 30th. The call for members comes amid a nationwide protest movement following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on Floyd’s neck.

“This is the most tumultuous time for our country since the late 1960s,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said. “Though we may be powerless to change the most despicable chapters of our past, we have tremendous power to shape the future – if we work together.”

You can contact the city or visit its website for more information and an application to join the task force.