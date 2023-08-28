Salisbury Signal Box Damaged; Light on Flash

RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF SALISBURY: An unknown issue overnight resulted in the disruption of the signal cabinet at the College Avenue and Camden Avenue intersection. Salisbury’s dedicated teams are actively working to diagnose and address the situation, but it has been determined that the cabinet sustained extensive damage, presumably due to a power surge.

As a result of this incident, the signal cabinet is currently out of operation and is expected to remain non-functional or operate at reduced capacity for an extended period. Our technicians are in the process of ordering new equipment to replace the damaged components, and they will work to restore full functionality as swiftly as possible.

In the meantime, the signal at the College/Camden intersection has been set to flash mode. This temporary arrangement aims to mitigate the impact on traffic flow, but it necessitates the utmost caution from all drivers and pedestrians in the vicinity. Motorists are strongly advised to exercise patience and reduce speed. It is recommended to seek alternative routes until the signal cabinet is restored to full operation.

We acknowledge that this circumstance might lead to some adjustments in your routine, and we apologize for any changes to your regular travel plans. Our main focus continues to be the safety and welfare of everyone using the roads, and we are fully dedicated to swiftly addressing this matter.

Updates on the progress of the signal cabinet restoration efforts will be communicated through official channels, including social media and our official website. We encourage everyone to stay informed about this situation and to follow any provided guidance.

For inquiries or additional information, please contact: Salisbury, MD Infrastructure & Development Department – Phone: 410-548-3170 Website: www.salisbury.md