Salisbury Teen Arrested in Saturday Night Shooting Incident

A 16 year old Salisbury teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident around 9 Saturday night on Fentral Avenue in Salisbury. Maryland State Police responded and found three uninjured victims. Inside a residence police found two bullets and a shell casing was found around the property.

Sunday morning troopers executed a search warrant and arrested 16 year old Bryant Brown-Clark without incident. He is being charged as an adult.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.