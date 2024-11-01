Salisbury to Offer Free On-street Parking in Downtown Salisbury Beginning Monday

Beginning on Monday, November 4th, the City of Salisbury will offer FREE on-street parking in Downtown Salisbury. There are about 250 available on-street parking spaces in the Downtown – and this is an effort to enhance accessibility for those who are conduction business. City officials say this is the first step in a change of parking philosophy downtown – and is just in time for the holiday season. While the on-street parking is free – there is a 2-hour limit to ensure parking spaces are available throughout the day. The parking kiosks in the downtown area are being removed – or covered.

Additional information from the City of Salisbury:

This is the first step in a change of parking philosophy downtown, that comes just in time for the holiday shopping season. Free on street parking, with a 2-hour limit to ensure that there are spaces available throughout the day, will simplify the parking experience while encouraging more people to enjoy the vibrant offerings of Downtown Salisbury.

As part of this initiative, parking kiosks in the downtown area are being removed or covered. All parking will remain free in the evenings (after 4 p.m.) and all day on the weekends as well as on holidays just as it is currently.

“Free on-street parking in downtown isn’t just about convenience; it’s a catalyst for economic vitality for our small businesses who rely on foot traffic,” said Allen Swiger, Director of the Arts, Business and Culture Department. “Don’t forget to shop small during the holiday season!”

More parking news is to come as the City moves closer to implementing a new parking management software.