Salisbury to Remove Traffic Light at E Church & E Isabella Streets

As part of the City of Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development’s ongoing effort to keep the public informed of improvements within the City of Salisbury, please be advised that City Staff will be permanently removing the obsolete signal system at the intersection of E Church St. and E Isabella St. on the City’s East Side. As traffic patterns have shifted since the signal’s original installation, it is no longer needed and will be replaced by a four-way stop.

The work will happen in three stages:

The Signal will be placed on four way flashing red beginning Wednesday, May 4th at 7:00 AM and will remain as such for approximately two weeks

Stop signs will be placed on all four approaches over the next two weeks in preparation for signal removal

The Signal will be removed approximately Wednesday, May 17th at 7:00 AM , weather depending.

Drivers should expect delays while using intersection over the next few weeks. Residents will maintain access to their homes at all times.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated. Should you have any questions or need clarification regarding this project, please contact William White with the City of Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development at 410-548-3170.