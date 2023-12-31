Salisbury Trash Woes Continue

From the City of Salisbury: The Department of Field Operations would like to update residents on the current status of trash collection during the unprecedented challenges with our equipment which have disrupted collection routes and schedules. While our collection schedule is still disrupted, heading into the New Year’s Day holiday, we are exploring all options to lessen the impact to residents as much as possible.

In the meantime, routes will remain staggered and are currently two to three days behind.

On Saturday, crews worked outside their normal schedule to continue to chip away at the deficit, while we are also pursuing the lease of a truck to help overcome the service challenges of our current fleet. The Department also continues to utilize unconventional means of trash collection including using nontraditional equipment and dumping cans by hand.

There is no quick solution to these challenges and time is what is required to get back on schedule. We hope to be back on track in the next few weeks under our current plan. While there will be no pickup on Jan. 1, we have a crew composed of members of our Parks Division ready to help on Jan. 2.

In light of this situation, we kindly request that residents still understand that if your trash is not collected at the usual date and time, you may leave it out for our crew to collect when they can. You are also welcome to return your cans to where you usually keep them in the evening and place them back at the curb the following day.

Please keep an eye on updates from the Department of Field Operations through our official communication channels, including our website and social media, for the latest information on trash collection.

Residents may reach out to the Department of Field Operations at 410-548-3177 if their trash has not been picked up in a timely manner. However, please understand that while your calls are important you may need to leave a message due to call volume.

As a reminder, the department has purchased three new trucks since 2022, but supply chain issues continue to delay the arrival of these trucks significantly. Moreover, the currently operational portion of our fleet is working at maximum capacity and the additional workload is causing further malfunctions and repairs, also contributing to delays. With a smaller fleet than usual, pickup will continue to take longer than anticipated, especially if any further trucks experience maintenance problems during this time.

We understand the inconvenience this may cause, especially during the holiday season and we appreciate your patience and cooperation during this continued period of challenges.