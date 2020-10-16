Alumni Homecoming will have a much different feel at Salisbury University.
Activities are going virtual, including Monday’s welcome message from S.U. President Charles Wight.
Athletes and sports fans will be able to enjoy a walk down memory lane as well through a series of video profiles.
Salisbury students who graduated in years ending in zero or five are also taking part in virtual reunion activities.
A scavenger hunt and happy hour are also virtual experiences this year as Salisbury University celebrates homecoming.
Some events do require advance registration.
Salisbury U. Homecoming Goes Virtual Due To COVID
Alumni Homecoming will have a much different feel at Salisbury University.