Salisbury U. Homecoming Goes Virtual Due To COVID

Mark Fowser
Alumni Homecoming will have a much different feel at Salisbury University.
Activities are going virtual, including Monday’s welcome message from S.U. President Charles Wight.
Athletes and sports fans will be able to enjoy a walk down memory lane as well through a series of video profiles.
Salisbury students who graduated in years ending in zero or five are also taking part in virtual reunion activities.
A scavenger hunt and happy hour are also virtual experiences this year as Salisbury University celebrates homecoming.
Some events do require advance registration.