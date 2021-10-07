Salisbury U. President Charles Wight Announces Retirement

The President of Salisbury University, Charles Wight, plans to step down next June 30th, at the end of the current academic year and fiscal year.

Wight became the ninth president of Salisbury University in 2018. In making the announcement Thursday, Wight said he’s made no secret of the fact that he has some ‘serious health issues,’ and wants to spend more time taking care of himself, and with his family.



The S.U. Board of Regents will conduct a national search for the university’s next president.

Salisbury University President Charles Wight

“Dr. Wight’s ability to sustain Salisbury’s quality and prominence at the same time that he focused on opening access — at the same time that he expanded SU’s academic programs — speaks to his leadership,” University System of Maryland (USM) Chancellor Jay Perman said. “Of course, I got to know that unflappable leadership best during COVID-19, and Chuck’s work to secure the safety of his people while minimizing disruption to students was an inspiration. All of us within the University System will miss his wisdom and strength.”

