Salisbury University Adds New HR Management Minor; Announces Increase in Merit Scholarship Funding for Fall, 2023

A new human resources management minor will be added at Salisbury University scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023. Human Resources is one of the fastest growing–and evolving–fields in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Not every business has a dedicated HR department though, and so rather than relying on non-HR employees to take on those responsibilities, the hope is to bring in students who have the background to fill those needs.

On a separate note, the university has announced a 21% increase in merit scholarship funding for those enrolling for the 2023-24 academic year. For more information, visit the SU Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships webpage at www.salisbury.edu/admissions/financial-aid.