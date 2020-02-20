Salisbury University cancels classes after racist graffiti is found on campus

Salisbury University

All classes were canceled at Salisbury University on Thursday, February 20, after racist graffiti was found on campus.

“Our campus is under attack by a coward,” Salisbury University President Charles Wight said. “Not one but multiple racist threats are being directed at Black and Brown members of OUR community. An attack on some members of our campus community is an attack on all of us, and we all need to respond.”

The racist vandalism was found in the Henson Science Hall and included the “N-Word.”

The Salisbury University Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident.

“I know these crimes have frightened members of our campus community, particularly Black and Brown students, faculty and staff,” Wight said. “I am appalled by these vile acts which are not welcome on OUR campus and do not represent our values.”

Last fall, Salisbury University Police launched an investigation into similar messages scrawled on the walls of two stairwells in Fulton Hall.

Classes are expected to resume at 8 a.m. Friday, February 21.