Salisbury University Donates Thousands Of COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits

Salisbury University has donated about 4,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to local organizations that serve the area’s homeless population.

The Lower Shore Vulnerable Populations Task Force will make the tests available. Organizations that may offer these kits include HOPE Center, Hands and Hearts Ending Homelessness, Fenix Youth Project, Salisbury Christian Shelter, Salisbury Housing First, Rebirth Inc., the Haitian Community Development Center, CATA Inc., Habitat for Humanity, the Migrant Clinicians Network and Tri-Community Mediation.

SU found itself with a surplus of test kits that would have expired during the university’s winter break. Students who have received an exemption from the University System of Maryland vaccination requirement are tested twice a week, but more than 94% of the Salisbury University community has been vaccinated.

“These tests may mean the difference between individuals having a warm, safe place to spend the night or being left out in the cold,” Salisbury University President Charles Wight said. “We are happy any time SU can help those in need in our community and show our appreciation for the agencies that serve them.”

The university also recently contributed nearly 1,000 rapid tests to Wicomico County Public Schools.