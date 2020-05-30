Salisbury University “Return to Campus” Town Hall on Tuesday, June 2

Salisbury University President Charles Wight leads a virtual Town Hall to discuss the University’s COVID-19 “Return to Campus” plan 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.

In creating the plan, the University received guidance from the University System of Maryland (USM), which has announced that all USM institutions will welcome students back to campus this fall with a hybrid of in-person and remote classes.

During the Town Hall, the President also answers questions submitted in advance by SU community members.

A link to the live broadcast will be posted that afternoon at www.salisbury.edu/town-hall. (Viewers will need to refresh their browsers at 5 p.m. to begin the stream.) The Town Hall also will be streamed live on the SU Facebook page, www.facebook.com/salisburyu, and recorded for those unable to view it live.

For more information call 410-543-6030 or visit the SU website at www.salisbury.edu.