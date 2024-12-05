Salisbury University to Hold Historic Fall Commencement Ceremony

The 485 Salisbury University graduates receiving their degrees this month will be part of SU history as the final class scheduled to participate in a Fall Commencement. The event is scheduled Wednesday, December 18th, at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Beginning with the University’s 100th Commencement ceremony in 2025, SU will return to a spring-only format, which will provide all members of each class with an opportunity to graduate together, regardless of which semester they complete their degrees.



