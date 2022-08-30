Salisbury University Welcomes More Than 1,900 Students for New Semester

More than 7,000 students are starting the fall semester at Salisbury University – including more than 1,900 students who are joining the campus for the first time. It is one of the largest incoming classes in S.U. History.

Students come from nearly two dozen states and 12 countries. Salisbury University also said the class of 2026 is the most diverse group of first-year students in school history: 31% identify as an “under-represented minority,” up 5% from last year.

“I’m so excited to embark on this journey with our students as we begin the academic year at Salisbury University,” Salisbury University President Dr. Carolyn Ringer Lepre said as she begins her tenure as the 10th president of SU. “If you are new like me – welcome! To all those who are returning – I look forward to getting to know you and seeing more of the countless opportunities SU has to offer.”

