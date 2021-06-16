Salisbury Unveils Open Data Hub

The City of Salisbury has launched its Open Data Hub.

Mayor Jake Day said the Open Data Hub serves as a central point of access to get information and data about Salisbury government, infrastructure, public safety, transportation and the local economy – as well as parks and recreation and more.

“Transparency is an integral part of the solid foundation upon which we operate as city government. We rely on data and citizen feedback to tell us when we are being successful and when we need to pivot our approach to solving problems. We are excited to connect the public with these data sets that help us improve citizen services, increase effectiveness, and understand local infrastructure, economic resources, and more,” Day said.

To connect with the Salisbury Open Data Hub, please CLICK HERE