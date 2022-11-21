Salisbury – West Main Street Closed 7am to 2pm Tuesday, Nov 22

On Tuesday, November 22, West Main St. will be closed between Market St. and Division St. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow for the removal of non-functional Christmas lights from Downtown buildings. No traffic will be permitted on the street during this time.

No on-street parking will be permitted in this area during the hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. All surrounding streets will be unaffected. All locators and Central Alarm have been notified of this closure.

Please contact the Department of Field Operations at with any questions.