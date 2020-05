Salisbury Mayor Jake Day and Wicomico County have partnered to release the Salisbury-Wicomico Roadmap to recovery which includes information and resources locally that is relevant to the State of Maryland’s reopening. The Salisbury-Wicomico Roadmap provides easy-to-understand guidelines for businesses that are eligible and ready to reopen and help to get the economy back on track.

