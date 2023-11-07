Salisbury Woman Arrested After Hit & Run Near Millsboro

Image courtesy DSP

A Salisbury woman was arrested Monday after a hit and run crash west of Millsboro in the area of Millsboro Highway and Laurel Road. Troopers found the vehicle disabled in the area of Careys Camp Road and a Millsboro Police officer found the driver, 26 year old Wanda Rodriguez Gonzalez running from the vehicle. Rodriguez Gonzalez showed signs of impairment and was detained in the patrol vehicle. As the investigation was going on, Rodriguez Gonzalez began hitting the windows of the car – and when troopers were handcuffing her she bit a trooper in the arm. As she was transported to Troop 4 she banged her head on the window and caused damage to the patrol vehicle. She also spit on a paramedic and bit a second trooper.

Rodriguez Gonzalez was charged with the following crimes:

Resisting Arrest with Force (Felony)

Offensive Touching of a Paramedic

Offensive Touching of Law Enforcement Officer – 2 counts

Criminal Mischief Less than $5000

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

Traffic offenses

Rodriguez Gonzalez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on her own recognizance.