Salisbury Woman Convicted of Attempted Murder in the First Degree

Ashlee Nicole Scott, of Salisbury has been convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, and several other charges following a three-day jury trial. The Honorable Kathleen L. Beckstead, Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Wicomico County presided over the trial, and postponed sentencing for the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation. On August 20th, 2023, while the victim and his friends were enjoying a backyard barbecue, Scott, along with four co-conspirators, robbed them at gunpoint. When the victim turned to flee from the assailants, he was shot in the back of the neck, paralyzing him. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, while Scott was not the shooter, this armed robbery and shooting would not have happened without her planning and participation.

The charges include: Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Armed Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, four counts of First Degree Assault, Firearm Use in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, and related charges.