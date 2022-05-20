Salisbury Woman Dies after Georgetown Area Crash

The investigation into a deadly crash west of Georgetown Thursday evening continues. Delaware State Police say just before 6pm a Honda Civic, driven by a 23 year old Salisbury woman, on East Trap Pond Road failed to stop at the marked intersection with Hardscrabble Road and collided with a Honda Accord, driven by a 60 year old Seaford woman. The Civic went off the roadway and rolled once stopping in a front yard. The driver of the Accord was treated for minor injuries and released. The driver of the Civic was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.