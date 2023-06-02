Salisbury Woman Sentenced to 2 Consecutive Life Terms plus 45 Years for Sexual Abuse of Minor

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to 2 consecutive life sentences plus 45 years in prison. Circuit Court of Wicomico County Judge S. James Sarbanes pronounced that sentence for 39 year old Qwenda Jones who was convicted after a two-day trial in March of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, 2nd degree rape, 2nd degree sexual offense, four counts of 3rd degree sexual offense, four counts of 4th degree sexual offense and four counts of 2nd degree assault.

Court records show that from October of 2012 through October of 2014, Jones and her boyfriend, Orlando Hill, sexually abused a minor under the age of 10 who was under their care. Hill was sentenced to 75 years in prison in April.

Click here for the sentencing for Orlando Hill.