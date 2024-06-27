Salisbury Woman Sentenced to 50 Years for Attempted First Degree Murder and Related Charges

Today, the Honorable Kathleen L. Beckstead, Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, sentenced 39-year-old Ashlee Nicole Scott of Salisbury to fifty years in the Maryland Division of Corrections for Attempted First Degree Murder and related offenses. On April 24, 2024, following a three-day jury trial, Scott was convicted, and sentencing was postponed for a Pre-Sentence Investigation to be completed. Scott remained incarcerated pending today’s sentencing. On August 20, 2023, while the victim and his friends were enjoying a backyard barbecue, Scott, along with four co-conspirators, targeted and robbed them at gunpoint. When the victim turned to flee from the assailants, he was shot in the back of the neck, paralyzing him. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, while Scott was not the individual who fired the gun, she was the organizer of the robbery and legally culpable for setting into motion the events that led to the victim’s injury.

Additional Information from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes commended the members of the Salisbury Police

Department for their work and quick action in the investigation, specifically thanking Detective Barkley for

his diligence in and dedication to the investigation. SA Dykes also commended Senior Assistant State’s

Attorney Lauren Bourdon for her advocacy in this case.