Salisbury Wonderland of Lights a Bit Different This Year

Salisbury City Park is again be awash with a Wonderland of Christmas lights, but city officials say the large tree that has stood in the park since December of 2017 will no longer be displayed due to safety concerns. Parts are no longer made for the tree and the deterioration is not fiscally responsible to repair in a different way. And before coming to Salisbury that tree had entertained millions in Ocean City. However visitors will find more lights than ever and some older displays like Sammy the Sea Gull and Wicomico Woody have been revived.