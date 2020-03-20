Salisbury Zoo & City Playgrounds Closed Until Further Notice

In addition to measures already in place to minimize the impact of COVID-19 upon our community, and in adherence with federal guidance, the Salisbury Zoo, and all City of Salisbury Playgrounds are hereby closed to the public until further notice. Outdoor spaces remain open and a great alternative for social distancing in a natural environment. Groups or gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

The following park and recreational spaces will remain closed until further notice: