Salisbury Zoo & City Playgrounds Closed Until Further Notice

In addition to measures already in place to minimize the impact of COVID-19 upon our community, and in adherence with federal guidance, the Salisbury Zoo, and all City of Salisbury Playgrounds are hereby closed to the public until further notice. Outdoor spaces remain open and a great alternative for social distancing in a natural environment. Groups or gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
The following park and recreational spaces will remain closed until further notice:
- Ben’s Red Swings
- Salisbury Zoo
- Waterside Park Basketball Court and Playground
- Lake Street Park Basketball Court and Playground
- Johnson Lake Neighborhood Playground
- Doverdale Park Basketball Court and Playground
- Jeanette P. Chipman Boundless Park and Playground
- Play Area on west side of Bandstand
- Play Area on east side of Bandstand
- Picnic Island play structure
- City Park Tennis Courts
- Francis J. Tilghman Memorial Dog Park
- Comfort Safety Zone Playground
- Elizabeth W. Woodcock Park and Playground
- Newtown-Camden Tot Lot Park and Playground
- Newtown Park
- West Salisbury Little League Playground
- Salisbury Skate Park