Salisbury Zoo Welcomes New Animal

If you visit the Salisbury Zoo, you may spot a new animal hanging out in the trees – a black-tufted marmoset named Timmy. Native to South America, mainly Brazil, Black-tufted marmosets are social animals that live in trees.

black-tufted marmoset-Timmy

Zoo Director Leonora Dillon says Timmy is a great addition to the Zoo, and they are excited for visitors to come see him. Timmy is on exhibit together with the Zoo’s cotton-top tamarin, Bianca. The Salisbury Zoo acquired Timmy, who is 12 years old, in November.