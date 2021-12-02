Salvation Army of Del. Sees Heavy Surge In Requests For Assistance

The Salvation Army of Delaware has seen requests for assistance jump by more than 155-percent since the start of the pandemic.

Salvation Army Delaware State Coordinator Major Tim Sheehan told WGMD News Thursday that the annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign is crucial. He added that contributions stay within the county.

“What we’ve seen with the current economic situation is folks are barely making it, so we’re able there to assist them with the basics with food, utility and rental assistance – just the basics of life,” Sheehan said. “The funding raised now is not only used to help at Christmas time with food, gifts and toys for children but also throughout the year to help folks with the basics of life when they find themselves in that struggle.”

This year’s fundraising campaign theme is “Hope Marches On.”

To find out more, please CLICK HERE

NEW CASTLY COUNTY, Wilmington: http://salarmy.us/wilmingtonredkettle

KENT COUNTY, Dover: http://salarmy.us/doverredkettle

SUSSEX COUNTY, Seaford: http://salarmy.us/seafordredkettle

Donations in 2020 were affected by less foot traffic around the kettles, wariness about handling money and being close to the kettle, etc. Sheehan said several measures that were implemented to allow for other forms of giving will likely go on in perpetuity.

The Salvation Army highlighted these options:

Enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month

Visit www.SalvationArmyDelaware.org and sign up to volunteer at a red kettle or distribute Angel Tree gifts to children in need

The Salvation Army is applying national safety protocols at all red kettles to ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors, and partners

Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any red kettle across the country

Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum for the first year ever

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555

Provide new toys and clothing through The Salvation Army Angel Tree for local children of families in need

(Nationally, The Salvation Army was involved in a controversy about its guide, “Less Talk About Racism.” For the Salvation Army national organization’s response, please CLICK HERE)