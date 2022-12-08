Salvation Army of Delaware Calls for Additional Support

The Salvation Army of Delaware is urging those who can help folks in need to support its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The organization reports that its donations are down nearly 33%, while requests for assistance have surged more than 40% over this time last year. Links for more information on how to donate as well as participate in the campaign include:

Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Virtual Red Kettle 2022 – Campaign (salvationarmy.org)

Throughout the holiday season, if you are unable to physically give to a Red Kettle, visit the following link:

Delaware Command – News (salvationarmy.org)

Dover Virtual Red Kettle 2022 – Campaign (salvationarmy.org)

www.salvationarmydelaware.org/