Sarah McBride Wins in Historic Election for Congress

Wilmington, DE — Tonight, surrounded by her family, friends, and hundreds of supporters, Sarah McBride thanked the thousands of Delawareans who came together behind her campaign in her race to be the next Congresswoman for Delaware’s At-Large Congressional District.

The AP called the race for Delaware’s At-Large congressional race for Sarah McBride as of 9:43 PM ET.

Sarah McBride made the following remarks to supporters:

“Thank you, Delaware! Because of your votes and your values, I am proud to stand before you as your next member of the United States House of Representatives.

“Tonight is a testament to Delawareans: that here in our state of neighbors, we judge candidates based on their ideas and not their identities. And while we await what message this nation will send the world – in this election, Delaware has sent the message loud and clear that we must be a country that protects reproductive freedom, that guarantees paid leave and affordable child care for all our families, that ensures that housing and health care are available to everyone and that this is a democracy that is big enough for all of us.

“Nearly 250 years ago, Delaware became the first state to sign on to the journey that is America. In the centuries since, our small state has come to realize that the promise of our Constitution is only possible when we respect our differences and resolve our disagreements through conversation and collaboration. Through the power of our proximity, here in this state, we have come to see our fellow citizens as neighbors with shared hopes and a common destiny. We know that the divisions and nastiness that we too often see nationally, must not – and do not have to – be our new normal. That a different kind of politics is possible: a politics of hope, not of hate; of grace, not of grievance; of progress, not of pettiness.

“This is our charge as Delawareans and as Americans – and mine as your next representative.

“As I assume this role, it is a responsibility that I feel deeply. And regardless of who you voted for or what county you live in, I am here to deliver for all Delawareans.

“Over the last year and a half, this campaign has knocked on a record number of doors and we have talked about the issues that matter most to workers, retirees, and their families. You have welcomed me into your homes, your union halls, your houses of worship, and your own hopes and dreams for a better world. And after hundreds of thousands of ballots have been cast, you have entrusted me with the awe-inspiring and solemn responsibility of representing this state that I love in Congress.

“This opportunity to serve is only possible due to all those who have helped carry this campaign forward. In particular, I want to thank the elected officials, organizations, and unions who endorsed this campaign, the thousands who gave their time and their treasure to share our message, and our dedicated campaign team led by our incomparable campaign manager, Michaela Kurinsky-Malos.

“As I stand on this stage, my heart is full of gratitude as I see friends, both old and new, and as I am joined by my amazing family: my parents, Dave and Sally, my siblings Sean, Dan, Blake, and Jamie, and just some of my wonderful nieces and nephews: Bennett, Theo, and Juliette.

“My heart is also full of love tonight for my late husband, Andy, who first taught me the gift of grace and whose memory continues to motivate me in all that I do.

My time with Andy reinforced for me a simple truth: that hope as an emotion – hope as a phenomenon – only makes sense in the face of hardship.

“And while, at this moment in America’s journey, hope sometimes feels hard to come by, we must never forget that we are the beneficiaries of seemingly impossible change becoming a reality; that it’s always been in our country’s most significant challenges that we take our biggest steps forward. Because no matter what obstacles stand in our way, so long as we breathe, we hope – and, together, we can once again turn that hope into historic progress.

“Thank you all very much.”