Sat. Apr. 30th Is Drug Take-Back Day

Overdoses continue to claim lives: Delaware health officials said suspected overdose deaths rose by 15% in 2021.

Expired or unused medications around the house could get into the wrong hands, and the 22nd DEA TakeBack Day is an opportunity to safely dispose of meds. Many local police departments will be open to accept unwanted medications – no questions asked – Saturday April 30th between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Some also have 24-hour drop-boxes for people who cannot turn out for TakeBack Day.

“The addiction for far too many people living with substance use first began because they had access to prescription medications from the homes of someone they know,” Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “By safely turning in your prescription medications that have expired, or that you no longer need, on Drug Take-Back Day, you can help fight the epidemic in Delaware while also making your home safer.”

Participation agencies include the Delaware River and Bay Authority. The Cape May – Lewes Ferry terminals will serve as drop-off locations.

“Old prescription medicines neglected inside home medicine cabinets are vulnerable to abuse,” DRBA Police Administrator Col. Richard Arroyo said. “By properly disposing of your unused or expired prescription drugs, you’re ensuring that these medications don’t find a new home. We encourage folks to take advantage of this program to do a little extra spring cleaning.”

“No questions or requests for identification will be made by law enforcement personnel present,” Arroyo added. “In fact, participants will be asked to remove any personal information from bottles or packages.”

Maryland State Police barracks will also accept drugs for disposal Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All 23 barracks are also equipped with secure, 24/7 drop boxes.

LISTEN: WGMD’s Mark Fowser speaks with Katie Capelli of Delaware Public Health about Drug Take-Back Day

From Delaware Public Health:

In addition to the sites participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day activities, there are 28 permanent medicine drop-off locations across the state available year-round. Six of Delaware’s permanent drop-off sites are in Walgreens pharmacies and the other 22 are located in local law enforcement agencies. In addition to medicine drop off locations, DPH and community partners also distribute medication deactivation bags to the public to use at home. For a list of permanent collection sites and how to get a free disposal bag, visit www.helpisherede.com/understanding-addiction/safe-drug-storage-and-disposal.

The medications to be disposed of at the Take-Back Day locations must be in a container such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack, or zipped plastic bag, with personal information removed. Liquid medications must be in their original containers. Besides medications, vape pens and e-cigarettes will be collected if the batteries are removed. There are 25 locations participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back event. You can find the list of locations here: https://www.dea.gov/takebackday.

Delawareans can bring any used needles to be disposed of properly at the following locations (https://www.helpisherede.com/documents/DDPHOHCR-34668-HelpIsHereDE-SharpsDisposalLocations_R1.pdf). The used needle disposal containers are only for public and not commercial entities, and individuals will need to sign a waiver stating that needles are from home use. Outside of health care facilities, an estimated 7.8 billion injections occur a year according to solid waste and recycling organization Waste 360. Once recycled, needles can result in accidental sticks carrying blood-borne pathogens. The safest way to dispose of needles is to use a designated Sharps disposal container which is delivered to incinerators so that accidental exposure cannot occur.

To further enhance overdose prevention and education efforts, three of the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back locations (Middletown, Wyoming, and Selbyville Police Departments) will also be offering Overdose Response Training and Narcan distribution to the public. It is recommended that anyone who has a prescription opioid or has friends and family who use opioid prescriptions or illicit drugs receive this training and the overdose reversal medication, Narcan. For other community trainings and where you can get free Narcan go to: https://www.helpisherede.com/overdose-prevention.

For more details about the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, visit http://dhss.delaware.gov/dph/hsp/hhdrugtakeback.html.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction in Delaware, call DHSS’ 24/7 Crisis Hotline to be connected to treatment and recovery options. In New Castle County, call 1-800-652-2929. Or in Kent and Sussex counties, call 1-800-345-6785. For free 24/7 counseling, coaching, and support, as well as links to mental health, addiction, and crisis services call the Delaware Hope Line at 833-9-HOPEDE. To search online for treatment and recovery services in Delaware or nearby states, visit HelpIsHereDE.com.

From Maryland State Police:

At the last Take Back Day event in October 2021, Maryland State Police collected more than 830 pounds of unwanted and unused prescriptions medications. This included 194.6 pounds from the Frederick Barrack, 108.35 pounds from the Westminster Barrack and 52.25 pounds the Waterloo Barrack. The state of Maryland had 33 law enforcement participants​, 105 collection sites and collected10,349 pounds of unwanted medications at the October event. Since 2010, Maryland residents have successfully removed 201,337 pounds of unused medications from their homes in an effort to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting​. ​

As part of Maryland’s combined effort to reduce opioid abuse, Maryland State Police barracks across the state have become around-the-clock drop-off locations for unused prescription medications. All 23 Maryland State Police barracks are now equipped with secure drug collection boxes and available around-the-clock for unused medication drop off. No questions will be asked when deposits are made. Citizens can locate the closest Maryland State Police barrack by visiting:

http://mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/FieldOperationsBureau/allbarracks.aspx

The Maryland State Police is a partner in the Opioid Operational Command Center, which facilitates collaboration between state and local public health, human services, education, and public safety entities to combat the heroin and opioid crisis and its deadly impact on Maryland communities. Before It’s Too Late is the state’s effort to bring awareness to this epidemic—and to mobilize resources for effective prevention, treatment, and recovery.