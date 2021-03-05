Sat. Food Drive To Benefit Local Pantries

A food drive to assist local food pantries is being held this weekend along Coastal Highway.

The Cape Business Network is inviting people to donate non-perishable foods such as canned goods, dry goods and condiments, as well as paper products and plasticware. The food drive is Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. outside the Safeway Supermarket on Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach.

Proceeds will be donated to Epworth United Methodist Church for its food pantry. The Cape Business Network said the food drive will continue each Saturday this month.