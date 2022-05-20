Saturday a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Delaware

Saturday, May 21, will be an Ozone Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Delaware!

As upper-level high pressure moves east of the state, vertical mixing will be hindered, while partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-90s will enhance ozone development. In addition, light southwesterly winds will limit dispersion and transport thin-density smoke into the state, contributing to ozone precursors. These conditions will lead to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels.

A Code Orange air quality forecast for ozone is a level of pollution that can be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as young children, the elderly, and those with heart and/or respiratory conditions. Such persons should limit outdoor activities, especially those that require a high level of exertion. Any health-related questions should be directed to the Division of Public Health at 302-744-4700. All other questions should be directed to the Division of Air Quality at 302-739-9402.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday, atmospheric mixing will increase as a cold front approaches the First State. Additionally, periods of moderate southwesterly winds will aid dispersion. However, partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-90s will continue to support ozone formation, resulting in Moderate AQI levels. Monday, northerly winds behind the departing cold front will aid dispersion and bring clean, cool air into the region. Additionally, clouds and scattered rain showers will reduce ozone production. These conditions will lower AQI levels to Good.

Click HERE for more information about the air quality alerts and what you can do to reduce air pollution.