Saturday – a Code Orange Air Quality Day
July 22, 2022/
Saturday will be an Ozone Code Orange Air Quality Day for Delaware. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-90s will promote ozone production and light and variable winds will allow pollutants to accumulate. These conditions are unhealthy for sensitive groups – like young children, the elderly and those with heart and/or respiratory conditions.
On Sunday, strengthening southwesterly winds will aid dispersion and atmospheric mixing bringing the air quality to moderate.