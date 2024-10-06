Saturday AM Crash Shuts Down Beaver Dam Road; Broken Utility Pole

A vehicle crash just after 1am Saturday shut down a portion of Beaver Dam Road in Harbeson because of a severed utility pole. Indian River emergency personnel found a motorcycle and SUV were involved – and the SUV was traveling on Hollymount Road leaking fluids – and was later found with front end damage on the shoulder of Hollyville Road between Hurdle Ditch and Zoar Roads. The motorcycle operator declined medical attention.

Delaware State Police are investigating.

Crews from Delaware Electric Cooperative replaced the broken utility pole and the roadway was reopened around 9:30 yesterday morning.