Saturday, April 22 is Drug Take Back Day

Saturday is drug take back day. This event is aimed at reducing the risk of prescription medications being diverted for misuse. Last October, 4200 pounds of unneeded, expired or unused medications were collected from 23 Delaware locations. By turning in your unneeded prescription medications you help to fight the overdose epidemic in the First State. Several Statewide locations will accept expired or unused medications from 10am to 2pm. Select locations will also accept sharps and needles. And free Narcan kits will also be available at select locations.

CLICK HERE FOR DRUG TAKE BACK LOCATIONS IN DELAWARE

CLICK FOR DRUG TAKE BACK SEARCH FOR LOCATIONS ANYWHERE