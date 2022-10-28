Saturday is Drug Take Back Day
Saturday is Drug Take Back Day – a chance for you to dispose of expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs safely. It also takes away the possibility of misuse of medications and the start of opioid addiction. Collection sites are available from 10am to 2pm:
- Ocean View Police
- DRBA Police at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal Lobby in Lewes
- Milton Police
- Lewes Police
- Lewes Board of Public Works
- Milford Police
- Blades Police
- Seaford Police
- Selbyville Police
- Maryland State Police barracks in Berlin, Salisbury, Princess Anne and Easton.
Click here to search for additional collection locations