Saturday is Drug Take Back Day – a chance for you to dispose of expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs safely. It also takes away the possibility of misuse of medications and the start of opioid addiction. Collection sites are available from 10am to 2pm:

Ocean View Police

DRBA Police at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal Lobby in Lewes

Milton Police

Lewes Police

Lewes Board of Public Works

Milford Police

Blades Police

Seaford Police

Selbyville Police

Maryland State Police barracks in Berlin, Salisbury, Princess Anne and Easton.

Click here to search for additional collection locations