Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in DE from 10am to 2pm

Delaware will hold its 20th Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Delawareans can discard their expired or unused medications at 25 locations statewide between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Organized nationally by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is operated locally by the Division of Public Health (DPH). The twice-a-year event is aimed at reducing the risk of prescription medications being diverted for misuse, and has resulted in nearly 100,000 pounds of medication being collected in Delaware since 2010. Properly discarding unused medications is an important part of the ongoing effort to address the nationwide opioid epidemic. Doing so, reduces the risk of addiction by keeping prescription medications out of the hands of people who may misuse, abuse, or sell them, and helps reduce the risk of drug overdoses.

“The prescribing of opioids for pain and the abundance of drugs in our medicine cabinets and communities, have been a strong force behind the opioid epidemic,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “By turning in your prescription medications safely on Drug Take-Back Day, you can help fight the epidemic in Delaware while also making your home safer.”

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people in the U.S. misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Since January 1, 2021, there have been 102 suspected overdose deaths in the state. Preliminary estimates for 2020 indicate 446 overdose deaths across Delaware, an increase of 3.5 percent from the 2019 total of 431 deaths, according to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.

In addition to the sites participating in April’s Drug Take-Back Day activities, there are 28 permanent medicine drop-off locations across the state available year-round. Six of Delaware’s permanent drop-off sites are in Walgreens pharmacies and the other 22 are located in local law enforcement agencies. For a list of permanent collection sites, visit https://www.helpisherede.com/Get-Help/Prescription-Drug-Drop-Box.

On Drug Take-Back Day, medications for disposal must be in a container such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack, or zipped plastic bag, with personal information removed. Liquid medications must be in their original containers. Needles, aerosols, biohazard materials, medical equipment and batteries will not be accepted. Delaware’s Drug Take-Back Day sites for April 24, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. are:

New Castle County:

• Christiana Surgicenter, Christiana Hospital, 4755 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark

• Wilmington VA Medical Center, Main Entrance Circle, 1601 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington

• New Castle County Airport, 151 N DuPont Hwy., New Castle

• Delaware City Police, 407 Clinton St., Delaware City

• Newark Police Department, 220 S Main St., Newark

• Delaware State Police, Troop 2, La Grange Parkway, Glasgow

• Middletown Police Department, 130 Hampden Road, Middletown

• Delaware Department of Justice MFCU/Cadia Healthcare Silverside, 3322 Silverside Road, Wilmington

Kent County:

• Dover Air Force Base, Dover Commissary, 268 Galaxy St., Dover

• Rite Aid, 1580 S. Dupont Hwy., Dover

• Dover Police Department, 400 S Queen St., Dover

• Delaware State Police, Troop 3, 3759 S State St., Dover

• Felton Police Department, 24 E Sewell St., Felton

• Milford Police Department, 400 NE Front St., Milford

• Polaris Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 21 W. Clarke Ave., Milford

Sussex County:

• Laurel Police Department, 205 Mechanic St., Laurel

• Milton Police Department, 101 Federal St., Milton

• Delaware State Police Troop 4, 23652 Shortly Road, Georgetown

• Lewes Ferry Terminal, 43 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes

• Lewes Police Department, 114 E Third St, Unit 2, Lewes

• Delaware State Police, Troop 7, 19444 Mulberry Knoll Road, Lewes

• Rehoboth Beach Police Department, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

• Ocean View Police Department, 201 Central Ave., Ocean View

• Selbyville Police Department, 1 Church Street, Selbyville

• Delaware State Police Troop 5, 9265 Public Safety Way, Bridgeville

Find the most complete and up-to-date locations on the DEA’s Drug Take-Back Day website at: https://takebackday.dea.gov

For more information about proper disposal of prescription medications, visit https://www.helpisherede.com/Get-Help/Prescription-Drug-Drop-Box#symptoms-of-an-overdose.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction in Delaware, call Delaware Hope Line at 833-9-HOPEDE. To search online for treatment and recovery services in Delaware or nearby states, visit HelpisHereDE.com.