Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

Today is Drug Take Back Day. You can dispose of prescription drugs safely and responsibly. During last October’s drug take back day in Delaware – nearly 4000 pounds of drugs were disposed of. You can drop off your expired, unused or unwanted medications between 10 and 2pm. Vape pens & e-cigarettes will be accepted – batteries must be removed. This is for solid medications only – no liquids will be accepted. For safety precautions – black out your RX and personal information on the label.

CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR A TAKE BACK LOCATION NEAR YOU

A partial list of locations where you can take back your unused and expired drugs –