Saturday Is Election Day In Lewes

Two positions on City Council are up for grabs in Saturday’s Lewes Election.

Voters may vote in person at Lewes City Hall between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

City Council incumbents Fred Beaufait and Dennis Reardon are trying to withstand three challengers: Kay Carnahan, Tim Ritzert and Andrew Williams.

The Cape Gazette reports more than 600 absentee ballots have already come in, compared to about 108 for the Lewes election in 2016. Absentee ballots also must be received by the city by 6:00 p.m. Saturday.