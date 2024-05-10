Saturday is Election Day in South Bethany
May 10, 2024/
Saturday is Election Day in South Bethany! Voters will choose a mayor and 3 council members. Current mayor Tim Saxton is not running for re-election. Former Council members, William “Tim” Shaw and Edie Dondero are running for the Mayor’s office and must be a Resident of the Town.
There are five candidates running for three seats on the Council – incumbents Bob Biciocchi(R) and Randall Bartholomew(R) are challenged by Steven Gallagher(NR), Robert Taishoff(NR), and former councilman Robert Shields(NR). One of the three who are elected must be a Resident of the Town – the other two can be either a Resident or Non-Resident. Each seat is for a 2-year term.
The polls are open from 9am to 3pm Saturday at Town Hall.
