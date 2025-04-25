Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day

It’s National Drug Take Back Day. You can dispose of unused, unneeded or expired prescriptions from 10am to 2pm at many locations around Delmarva for safe disposal – including police departments and pharmacies.



Some sites taking part – Blades PD, Camden PD, Camden Walmart, Felton PD, Georgetown PD, DRBA Police – Lewes Ferry terminal, Lewes PD & BPW, Milford PD, Milton PD, Ocean View PD, Rehoboth Beach PD

MSP – Berlin Barrack, Easton Barrack, Princess Anne, Salisbury, Delmar PD/Sam’s Club

The Dover Police Department will be taking part in Drug Take Back Day, but they have removed the medication drop box from their lobby at 400 South Queen Street after there was an assessment done on how to best allocate resources.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COLLECTION LOCATOR (YOU WILL LIKELY NEED TO REFRESH THE PAGE)