Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. You can bring unused, unneeded or expired medications.

Drugs must be in a container such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack, or zip lock bag. Leave liquid medications in their original containers. No needles, aerosols, or biohazard materials may be deposited. Do not put medical equipment, batteries, syringes, or other biohazard waste into the drop-off boxes.

