Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
April 24, 2024/
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. You can bring unused, unneeded or expired medications.
Drugs must be in a container such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack, or zip lock bag. Leave liquid medications in their original containers. No needles, aerosols, or biohazard materials may be deposited. Do not put medical equipment, batteries, syringes, or other biohazard waste into the drop-off boxes.
Click here to search for a location near you
Here are some locations that will be accepting your anonymous drop offs –
- Milton Police
- Blades Police
- Laurel Police
- DRBA Police – at Lewes Ferry terminal building lobby
- Lewes Police – at Board of Public Works
- Rehoboth Police
- Milford Police
- Ocean View Police
- South Bethany Police
- Maryland State Police – Berlin Barrack
- Maryland State Police – Salisbury Barrack
- Maryland State Police – Princess Anne Barrack
- Maryland State Police – Easton Barrack
- Delmar Police – at Sam’s Club on N Salisbury Blvd
- Camden Police – at Police Department & Walgreens in Camden
- Dover Police