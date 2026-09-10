Saturday is Public Safety Day in Dewey Beach
September 10, 2026/
Join Dewey Beach for Public Safety Day!
Public Safety Day is a FREE community appreciation event held right here in Dewey Beach! Join us Saturday, September 12th from 11:00am to 3:00pm at the Dewey Beach Lions Club on McKinley Ave.
- Meet your local police officers
- Check out the Fire & Rescue trucks
- Farm animals
- Balloon art
- Book mobile
- Moon bounce
- Face painting
- Free food and drinks
And don’t forget to bring your old glasses for donation! The Dewey Beach Lions Club supports vision care through its Eyeglass Recycling program, which collects and refurbishes gently used glasses to provide free eyewear to individuals in need.