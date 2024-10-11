Saturday, Oct 12 – Last Day to Register to Vote in General Election in Delaware

October 11, 2024/Mari Lou

joe-pags-show-promo

Saturday is the last day that you can register to vote in the November 5th General Election. If you register online (https://ivote.de.gov) – you have until 11:59pm. You can also register in person at the Department of Elections offices in Georgetown, Dover or Wilmington – those offices will be open from 8am to 4:30pm.

  • The Georgetown Dept of Elections – 119 North Race Street
  • The Dover Dept of Elections – 100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5

Other deadlines coming up – –

  • The last day to submit a request for a General Election absentee ballot to be mailed is Friday, November 1, 2024.
  • The deadline for the Department of Elections to issue absentee ballots for the General Election is Monday, November 4, 2024 at noon.
  • Absentee ballots must be received by the Department of Elections by Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024 by the close of polls at 8 p.m., in order to count.

Early voting begins in Delaware on Friday, October 25th – Tuesday, October 29th – from 11am to 7pm / October 30th – November 3rd – from 7am to 7pm. 

Early voting locations in Delaware –

SUSSEX COUNTY

  • American Legion Post 28 Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966
  • Department of Elections Warehouse, Georgetown, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
  • Department of Elections Warehouse, Seaford, 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973
  • Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941
  • Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956
  • Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
  • Midway Early Voting Site, 18585 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
  • Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967
  • Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945

KENT COUNTY

  • BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S Saulsbury Rd, Dover, DE 19904
  • Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
  • Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946
  • Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E Liberty St, Harrington, DE 19952

NEW CASTLE COUNTY

  • Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709
  • Christina Crossing, 501 S. Walnut St., Suite 13, Wilmington, DE 19801 (ShopRite shopping center, directly next to Wing Stop)
  • Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St, Claymont, DE 19703
  • Department of Elections Warehouse, 220 Lisa Dr, New Castle, DE 19720
  • Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd, Newark, DE 19711
  • Police Athletic League (PAL), 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19802

 

Posted in , , , , , ,