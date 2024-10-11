Saturday, Oct 12 – Last Day to Register to Vote in General Election in Delaware
October 11, 2024/
Saturday is the last day that you can register to vote in the November 5th General Election. If you register online (https://ivote.de.gov) – you have until 11:59pm. You can also register in person at the Department of Elections offices in Georgetown, Dover or Wilmington – those offices will be open from 8am to 4:30pm.
- The Georgetown Dept of Elections – 119 North Race Street
- The Dover Dept of Elections – 100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5
Other deadlines coming up – –
- The last day to submit a request for a General Election absentee ballot to be mailed is Friday, November 1, 2024.
- The deadline for the Department of Elections to issue absentee ballots for the General Election is Monday, November 4, 2024 at noon.
- Absentee ballots must be received by the Department of Elections by Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024 by the close of polls at 8 p.m., in order to count.
Early voting begins in Delaware on Friday, October 25th – Tuesday, October 29th – from 11am to 7pm / October 30th – November 3rd – from 7am to 7pm.
Early voting locations in Delaware –
SUSSEX COUNTY –
- American Legion Post 28 Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966
- Department of Elections Warehouse, Georgetown, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
- Department of Elections Warehouse, Seaford, 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973
- Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941
- Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956
- Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
- Midway Early Voting Site, 18585 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
- Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967
- Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945
KENT COUNTY –
- BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S Saulsbury Rd, Dover, DE 19904
- Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
- Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946
- Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E Liberty St, Harrington, DE 19952
NEW CASTLE COUNTY –
- Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709
- Christina Crossing, 501 S. Walnut St., Suite 13, Wilmington, DE 19801 (ShopRite shopping center, directly next to Wing Stop)
- Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St, Claymont, DE 19703
- Department of Elections Warehouse, 220 Lisa Dr, New Castle, DE 19720
- Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd, Newark, DE 19711
- Police Athletic League (PAL), 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19802