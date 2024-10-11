Saturday, Oct 12 – Last Day to Register to Vote in General Election in Delaware

Saturday is the last day that you can register to vote in the November 5th General Election. If you register online (https://ivote.de.gov) – you have until 11:59pm. You can also register in person at the Department of Elections offices in Georgetown, Dover or Wilmington – those offices will be open from 8am to 4:30pm.

The Georgetown Dept of Elections – 119 North Race Street

The Dover Dept of Elections – 100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5

Other deadlines coming up – –

The last day to submit a request for a General Election absentee ballot to be mailed is Friday, November 1, 2024.

The deadline for the Department of Elections to issue absentee ballots for the General Election is Monday, November 4, 2024 at noon.

Absentee ballots must be received by the Department of Elections by Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024 by the close of polls at 8 p.m., in order to count .

Early voting begins in Delaware on Friday, October 25th – Tuesday, October 29th – from 11am to 7pm / October 30th – November 3rd – from 7am to 7pm.

Early voting locations in Delaware –

SUSSEX COUNTY –

American Legion Post 28 Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966

Department of Elections Warehouse, Georgetown, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947

Department of Elections Warehouse, Seaford, 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973

Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941

Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956

Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958

Midway Early Voting Site, 18585 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967

Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945

KENT COUNTY –

BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S Saulsbury Rd, Dover, DE 19904

Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901

Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946

Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E Liberty St, Harrington, DE 19952

NEW CASTLE COUNTY –