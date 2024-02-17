UPDATED: Saturday’s Snow – Mostly an Upstate Issue

Images courtesy of DelDOT – captured around 6:15am

UPDATED 8:30am – The speed limit on 495 in New Castle County has been increased to 55 mph.

Winter weather advisory in effect till 10am Saturday

Accuweather says we could see 1-3” of snow, however most of the snow is moving off-shore. We could still see flurries this morning.

DelDOT crews were out yesterday brining state roads to help slow freezing and accumulation of the white stuff on the state’s roads. The snow plow tracker is live and crews are out – and in Sussex County they are salting as temps are hovering around the freezing mark – and reporting on road conditions to keep roads passable.

The snow began falling in Sussex County between 3 and 3:30 this morning. Roads are mostly wet and there is some snow sticking on the grassy areas. But farther north – there is more snow. According to DEOS at the University of Delaware, Kent County has seen from a half inch to an inch and a half, but NCCo in some areas from Smyrna north had already seen 2 to 2 ½ inches of snow by 5 this morning!

