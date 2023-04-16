Save Our Schools Town Hall Meetings This Week in Delaware

The grassroots group Citizens for Delaware Schools will hold a Town Hall meeting in each county this week to discuss how to Save Our Schools. It begins with engaged citizens and the upcoming School Board Elections in May.

The Town Hall meetings will look at 4 issues – academic achievement, parental rights, school safety and funding.

The first meeting is at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover on Tuesday, April 18th.

The Sussex County Town Hall is Wednesday, April 19th at Sussex Central High School in Georgetown. Each meeting begins at 6:30pm.