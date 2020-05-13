SBI to Begin Appointments for Those Requiring Services for Pre-Employment Purposes

The Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI), has remained open during the Coronavirus outbreak, and has implemented necessary changes throughout, in an effort to safely and efficiently continue to provide services to our community.

Beginning on Friday, May 15, 2020 SBI will again be offering appointments to those individuals requiring services for pre-employment purposes. These service appointments are in addition to those already being made available to Health Care, Long Term Care and Child Care Providers. All other requests for services will be deferred for consideration until further notice. All services will continue to be by appointment only-NO WALK-INS.

THIS CHANGE DOES NOT APPLY TO SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION. YOU ARE ADVISED TO CONTINUE TO REPORT AS REQUIRED.

SBI locations in all three counties will remain open to provide services to these specific sectors by appointment only. Appointments may be scheduled by calling: 302-739-2528.

We thank the public in advance for their cooperation in following all guidelines currently mandated by the Governor’s Emergency Declaration, when visiting any of our service locations.

Make sure to wear an appropriate mask.

Take advantage of using hand sanitizer, available at our customer service windows, before conducting any transaction.

Use a credit card for any transaction to limit the amount of hand-to-hand contact.

Keep at least six feet of space between fellow customers and do not crowd.

We will continue to provide updates regarding operations as the situation evolves.

For updated information you can always visit our website at: https://dsp.delaware.gov/obtaining-a-certified-criminal-history