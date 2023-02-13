SCAM ALERT: Bogus DHSS Text Message

If you receive or have received a text message that appears to be from @dhss.delaware.gov containing the message “Customer Department: 1-888-241-0357 #Your Delaware Card is Blocked. #MSG IDDE,” you should ignore/delete it. That message was not sent by DHSS.

If you get a text message you aren’t expecting and it asks you to give some personal or financial information, don’t click on any links. Legitimate companies won’t ask for information about your account by text. If you think the message might be real, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real. Not the information in the text message.